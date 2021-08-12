Determination will help turn your dream into a reality. Examine the changes going on around you, and you'll come up with a plan that will help you take advantage of the circumstances that unfold. Consistency, preparation and working alongside individuals you trust will be key. Protect your interests.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- An offer will have pros and cons. Pay attention to the small but essential details that can alter the outcome. Don't take an unnecessary risk. Look out for unrealistic promises and pushy people.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Put your heart and soul into the people and pastimes that bring you joy. Spend time nurturing and exploring life, love and happiness. Enrich your day by choosing to have a positive attitude.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't make the same mistake twice. Do what's necessary to encourage better results. Indecisiveness will be your downfall. Evaluate your situation, gather information and make your move.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- When opportunity knocks, open the door. Don't procrastinate when a decision can change your life. Embrace change, and enjoy the chance to experience something new and exciting.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Know what you are getting into before you make a move. Consider the cost, challenges, opposition and how best to handle matters. Put a strategy in place, and you'll find things much easier.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take care of emotional matters before you get on with your day. It's essential to have a good understanding of how your decisions will affect the ones you love. An open dialogue will help.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Size up your situation, then proceed with your plans. Look for ways to get around any challenge. Listen to suggestions and incorporate them into your projects. Keep an open mind.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take a moment to adjust whatever isn't working for you. How you handle money matters, people close to you, rules and regulations will set the mood for how things will unfold.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Get involved in something that motivates you. The opportunities that develop will help you use your skills more efficiently and accomplish goals that support your beliefs.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll have an impact on others if you offer suggestions that address issues that concern you. How you deal with rigidity will determine who offers to help you make a difference.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Bypass anyone who brings you down or holds you back. Focus on the here and now and what you can do to advance. Learn through experience, and head in a direction that offers security and peace of mind.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be careful how you handle investments and domestic affairs. Channel your energy into getting the most for the least and building equity and stability. Your efforts won't go unnoticed.