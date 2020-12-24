You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Procrastination will not help you get where you want to go. Let your heart lead the way, and make the moves that feel right for you. Push forward with confidence, and live the life you want to live. Leave the past behind you, and look forward with optimism.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Let others know what you are thinking and what you want. Believe in your ability and push forward until you reach your goal. Reach out to your loved ones and celebrate.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- When unsure, stop and rethink your strategy. Be careful how you deal with friends and relatives. Be mindful of the difficulties that others are experiencing. Strive to take better care of your health.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Talk of change will lift your spirits. Share plans with people you haven't seen in some time. Consider innovative ways to use your skills in the new year. Alleviate uncertainty.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put your energy into something meaningful. Enjoy the festivities without overspending. Make arrangements with someone close to you. Romance is in the stars, and new adventures await.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Preparation, intelligence and putting your energy where it counts will help you reach your goal. Emotions will be difficult to control. Don't let insecurity set in because of what someone says or does.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't go overboard trying to please others with lavish gifts or be disappointed if someone doesn't reciprocate. Last-minute shopping will lead to overspending. Buy fewer things. Offer your love and thoughtfulness.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- An intelligent move on your part will give you the edge. What you have to offer will lead to unexpected rewards. A partnership looks promising. Listen to the concerns of others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Go over the pros and cons of a situation before you decide to get involved. You can minimize emotional turmoil. Distance yourself from negativity, and concentrate on being and doing your best.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Open up to close friends and relatives. You will receive information that will help you make decisions that will improve your life. An unexpected opportunity will arise.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't get involved in other people's problems. If someone makes demands, offer suggestions, not your time or money. Look for a way to express your feelings to a loved one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A new beginning is heading your way. Don't take someone's word as truth. Verify facts, and leave no room for error when making plans. Procrastination will not help you reach your goal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look at the big picture. Reach out to someone who shares your dream. Make plans to boost your morale. A personal change will lead to romance. Find something exciting to talk about with loved ones.

