Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

You'll discover something that has been missing from your life if you depart from routine. It's time to test your knowledge and experience and take on something new and exciting. Forge into the future with optimism and enthusiasm. Build strong affiliations with people who share your goals.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Your happiness is your responsibility, so make sure you do the things that bring you comfort and joy. Relationships look promising. Romance is favored. Action may be required.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Sit back and observe. Have patience when dealing with unreasonable individuals. Pay more attention to your health and emotional well-being. Be quiet until you have a solid plan in place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take pleasure in the people and things that bring you joy. Be imaginative; what you come up with will capture the attention of someone special. Romance is featured.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself. Don't take a risk when it comes to money, health or contractual dealings. Make physical fitness and health your priorities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take a moment to remember what's happened in the past before you make a move. Change is favored, but it has to be for the right reasons. Talk to someone you trust and love for help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Your intuition will be right on target. Let your feelings lead the way, and you will avoid making a mistake. It's a very good time to make physical improvements, so get moving.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Do something entertaining. Join an online dance or fitness class, or reach out to someone you enjoy spending time with and share your feelings. Romance looks promising.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Spend more time making things happen and less time talking and trying to convince others to help you. Don't waste time arguing with someone who isn't likely to budge.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll crave change. Don't expect or wait for something to happen. Take charge and put your plan in motion. How you deal with matters that affect work and home will determine how much you achieve.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be careful who you let into your circle. Don't be fooled by someone promising the impossible. You cannot move forward until you take care of the past. Freedom is your ticket to new beginnings.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Dream a little dream, and turn it into reality. Approach uncertainty with an open mind, and you will discover a way to reach your objective. Serious discussions will bear fruit.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take the lead and do whatever it will take to live up to your promises. Recognize when someone is trying to take advantage of you. Hard work and honesty will be crucial.

