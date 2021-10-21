Pay attention to detail, size up situations and don't vacillate. It's up to you to make decisions that will improve your life and relationships with others. Put more thought and energy into activities that will benefit you mentally, emotionally and physically. Striving to be your best will improve your status quo. Don't mix emotions with financial or professional matters.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take care of pressing matters personally. If you depend on others, you will be disappointed. Physical fitness will help you project confidence. Hold your head high and strut your stuff.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change of plans will leave you in limbo. Don't lament over something you cannot change; pick up the pieces and proceed to do what you do best. Put your plans in motion.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- When in doubt, stop and think about what you are doing. Put your energy into your responsibilities and do the best job possible. Discipline and hard work will be crucial.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Examine what you want to accomplish, then push ahead. Letting someone disrupt your plans or momentum will lead to defeat. Outsmart anyone who tries to upset you. You must keep a level head.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't let your emotions take charge. Concentrate on what you want to achieve, and don't stop until you reach your goal. Opportunity and financial gain are within reach. Stick to your plan.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A change to how you earn your living will push you in a new direction. Someone close to you will offer insight into options you may not have considered. Present what you have to offer with pizazz.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Spending time with a loved one will lift your spirits. Taking a day trip or attending a gathering will offer a different perspective of life, love and what's possible.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Emotional stubbornness will not help you get ahead. Take care of responsibilities, live up to promises and trust only those who have always been there for you. Stick to the basics.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- There will be an undercurrent of misinformation that can affect your reputation. Be honest, or someone will question you until you tell the truth. Be intelligent, disciplined and precise.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll get the help you need, but it will come at a cost. Try to handle things on your own. Stick close to home, and you'll avoid a social situation that makes you uncomfortable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll get an emotional jolt from a critic. Consider what's said and whether it's constructive and can help you improve. Aim to be your best instead of letting anger call the shots.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- An experience you encounter will help you recognize whom you can trust. Embrace a change that promises awareness, answers and a chance to make your life better. Budget wisely.