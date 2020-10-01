Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Mend what has fallen apart this year, so you will be able to move forward without regret or hesitation. Show compassion, but don't let anyone take advantage of your kindness or generosity. Bring about changes at home that will give you the freedom to do things your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Tie up loose ends without making a fuss. Do what you have to do, and be transparent regarding your intentions. Clear the air and put your plans in motion. Romance is on the rise.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- An opportunity will require you to make a lifestyle change. Don't let uncertainty stop you from moving forward with your plans. Develop a strategy and put your ideas in motion.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Spend time with the people who bring out the best in you. Challenge yourself physically. Refuse to let anyone entice you to indulge or overspend. Romance will improve a meaningful relationship.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't get into a senseless argument with a loved one. Put your energy into changes that will make your life more convenient. A money matter will surface if you share expenses with someone who is extravagant.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll discover a way to make extra cash using one of your talents. A partnership will help you get your plan up and running. Romance is on the rise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look for a unique way to earn money. Work on honing your skills and putting your plan in motion. Someone you've collaborated with in the past will have something to offer.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Uncertainty will revolve around your work, position and status. Stay calm, and work hard to show how valuable and resourceful you are. Benefits will come your way. Strive for personal gain, physical fitness and romance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Before you make a change, cover every angle and detail that's required for you to be successful. Don't count on others to take care of your responsibilities; you must do the work yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Look for help in familiar places. Reach out to like-minded people who have never let you down in the past. Don't be shortsighted when it comes to partnerships. An unexpected change will take you by surprise.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Consider doing things differently if you want to bypass a rival or opponent. Arguing will make you look bad, but coming up with a workable solution will pay off.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Deal with emotional issues that surface between you and a friend, relative or peer. Ignoring problems will lead to uncertainty and an inability to take advantage of an opportunity that comes your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Voice your opinion, bring about change and handle financial, health and legal matters yourself. Stay in control, take the initiative and live life your way. Good advice will come your way.
