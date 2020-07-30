Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Don't labor over what you can't do. Stay focused on what's best for you and the people who complement your personality. Strive for personal progress. Be passionate and channel your energy into the people and projects that mean the most to you. Personal improvements, physical fitness and romance are featured.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Get into a routine. Proper diet and exercise will help you look and feel your best. Listen to your inner voice, not to what an outsider tells you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Uncertainty will lead to inconsistency and difficulty dealing with others. Concentrate on what you can do and how best to approach your objectives. Refuse to let personal matters hold you back professionally.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Engage in activities or jobs that require your physical rather than intellectual skills. A misunderstanding will lead to a setback. Personal growth, physical improvements, love and romance are favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't doubt your capability. Your ideas and energy will help you excel. Present and promote what you have to offer, and you'll receive positive input.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Happiness begins within. Make adjustments that lead to a brighter future. Fitness, health and personal grooming will lead to compliments that boost your ego. Entertainment and romance are featured.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Hard work will pay off. Don't prematurely present what you are working on. A positive change at home will encourage a healthier, more productive lifestyle. Nurture a meaningful relationship.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Acknowledge changes that are taking place and address your concerns. Listen carefully to what others say, but don't agree to anything without further investigation. Use your skills more effectively. A reunion will be insightful.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Control your emotions. You'll have regrets if you act in haste. Consider your options and develop a plan that is beneficial to everyone involved. Don't let anyone meddle in your personal affairs.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Show sensitivity toward others' thoughts and feelings. Getting along with all and knowing when and how to compromise will alleviate relationship problems. Look for the good in whatever situation you face.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Review options and discuss your plans with the people affected by the decisions you make. Understanding the repercussions involved will help ease stress. Don't take a financial risk.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Consider what's working best for you and proceed with enthusiasm. Make choices based on facts, not on emotional impulses. Do what's right, deal with opposition and stay focused on your objectives.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You will eliminate stress if you stick to methods that have worked well in the past. Start a unique project that interests you but won't cost you financially, emotionally or physically.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!