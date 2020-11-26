Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Stay focused on what's simple, feasible and within your budget. Refuse to let anyone railroad you into something detrimental to your interests. Put a diligent health regimen in place. Fitness, diet and a positive lifestyle will build courage and strength of character.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Improve your surroundings. Your lifestyle will impact your attitude and ability to forge ahead with confidence. Trust and believe in yourself, not in what someone wants you to believe.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- It's good to be passionate about something, but not when it gets in the way of success. Settle down and refuse to let anger, ego and frustration take charge.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Make plans that will help you capitalize on your skills. Concentrate on what you enjoy doing and what you do well. Ignore people who don't believe in you. Do your own thing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Mixed emotions will stand between you and what you want to accomplish. Be patient and focus on your objective, and doors will open. The help you need will appear. A joint venture will lead to victory.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pay closer attention to contracts, money matters and partnerships. Be aggressive, but don't let anger or frustration take the reins. Remain calm and offer sound suggestions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You are overdue for a change. Consider how you would like to present who you are to the world. An opportunity to ask someone to repay a favor will help you professionally and personally.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take care of your responsibilities. If you rely on someone, you'll be disappointed. Refrain from sharing too much information or presenting something you are working on prematurely.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Get involved in something you care about and make a difference. Refuse to let anyone bait you into an argument. Don't be afraid to do things differently.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Give others the same freedom you want in return. Don't waste time trying to change someone's mind. A change someone makes may not be to your liking, but it will be beneficial in the end.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Sort through what you need and want. A change of plans will give you the chance to explore different lifestyles. You will discover you have more options than you realize.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Pay closer attention to your relationships with others. Don't start something you cannot finish. Uncertainty will prevail if you send mixed messages. A physical outlet will help clear your mind.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Pay closer attention to your responsibilities. Don't leave anything undone or to chance. Use your intellect and intuition, and you'll find the best solution.
