Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Keep an open mind this year, but don't be too eager to share information. Protect your rights, beliefs and reputation. Take nothing for granted. Be aggressive in your pursuits, but not when dealing with opposition. Distance yourself from negativity, and stay focused on what will bring you the highest return.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Refuse to let anyone interrupt what you are trying to accomplish or entice you with something that sounds exciting but risky. Control your emotions, and maintain honesty and integrity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Be a good listener, and you will gain insight into what others want. A positive change at home will bring you closer to someone you love and set the stage for a brighter future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A dynamic approach to what you do will help you improve your skills, knowledge and ability to advance. Don't waste time on something you cannot change.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Personal improvement will make you feel good about what you have to offer. It's best to find out where you stand if you want to ease stress. Make a romantic gesture.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A lifestyle change will boost your morale and prompt you to pursue knowledge and skills that are engaging and will help you reach your long-term goals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Spend time with people who share your interests and goals. Whether it's through a virtual connection or someone you share space with, the outcome will ease stress and encourage you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Information or help offered will not turn out well. Clarify what you need and want before you include others in your plans. Rely on your ability to get things done by yourself.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Try something new and exciting. A show of affection will encourage a positive change in a meaningful relationship. An unusual offer will be a steppingstone to advance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- If you let your emotions take over, you will find it challenging to deal with what others do or say. Take care of responsibilities, and move on to pleasurable pursuits.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change you make will lead to personal growth. Tie up loose ends, and put the past behind you. Don't get into a dispute; just walk away. Romance is favored.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Verify information, and use your intelligence to deter someone from putting demands on you. Be bold and say what's on your mind. Align yourself with people who have something to offer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take care of emotional matters, and it will help you get back on track. A change may not be welcome, but it will be necessary to fulfill an obligation.

