* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

With more than 90 years as your local newspaper, today and every Thursday, to reminisce and honor the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley, the Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the archives to give you "Throwback Thursday," a.k.a. #tbtsyv.