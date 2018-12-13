Try 1 month for 99¢
121318 Throwback
1961 SYV News clipping

 SYN News Archives

As published in the Friday, Dec. 22, 1961 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

YULETIDE CHEER -- A group of members of the Santa Ynez Valley High School Chapter of the Future Homemakers of America decorate a tree and fill a box with food to be presented to a needy family in the Valley for  Christmas. FHA group is working in cooperation with Santa Ynez Valley Women's Club in the project. Pictured preparing their bit of holiday cheer are Drinda Douglass, seated left, and Diane Bruhn, and standing from the left Miss Janice Koluvek, chapter adviser, Cheryl Enger, Barbara Holmdahl, Susan Hutchison, Sandra Boman, Barbara Blanchard, Carol Hazard, and Judy Evert. 

-- Photo by King Merrill 

With more than 90 years as your local newspaper, today and every Thursday, to reminisce and honor the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley, the Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the archives to give you "Throwback Thursday," a.k.a. #tbtsyv.

