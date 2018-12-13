As published in the Friday, Dec. 22, 1961 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
YULETIDE CHEER -- A group of members of the Santa Ynez Valley High School Chapter of the Future Homemakers of America decorate a tree and fill a box with food to be presented to a needy family in the Valley for Christmas. FHA group is working in cooperation with Santa Ynez Valley Women's Club in the project. Pictured preparing their bit of holiday cheer are Drinda Douglass, seated left, and Diane Bruhn, and standing from the left Miss Janice Koluvek, chapter adviser, Cheryl Enger, Barbara Holmdahl, Susan Hutchison, Sandra Boman, Barbara Blanchard, Carol Hazard, and Judy Evert.
-- Photo by King Merrill