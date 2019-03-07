The front page of the March 7, 1944 edition of the Santa Maria Daily Times was dominated by coverage of the Allied war effort in Europe. In city news the transport and treatment of water leaving a Santa Maria packing shed was a top story, news of a robbery on Main Street is a little down page and a story about gas coupons being stolen from a gas station on North Broadway filled out the day's edition. Here is a closer look at the front page and an excerpt from the lead story about an American air raid on Berlin.
Yanks Cut Down 176 Nazi Planes In Berlin Raid
Nearly 900 Ships Of Air Pour Death On Reich Capital
London - (U.P) - American four-engined bombers and their escort shot down 176 Nazi fighters - equal to half of Germany's entire monthly output - in a terrific aerial battle during yesterday's shattering 200-ton daylight assault on Berlin, a U.S. Army communique announced today.
While the German capital still smouldered [sic] from its first mass daylight raid, a string force of British heavy bombers last night blasted railway targets without loss at Trappes, 15 miles southwest of Paris on the main line to Nantes, and St. Nazaire in the Bay of Biscay.
Twin-engined British Mosquitoes rounded out the night offensive with attacks, also without loss, on objectives in Northwest Germany.
Radio Frankfurt broadcast that the West Germany industrial center also was under attack last night, but this was not confirmed.
U.S. Loss, 78 planes
Advertorial/Sponsored Content or Editorial? You be the judge:
The editorial cartoon for the day:
In other news around the state:
Why are so many people losing their watches/wallets? Is this still happening? Is this an undeserved area of coverage?
