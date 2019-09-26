"TIVOLI A CHILD'S WONDERLAND" TAKES FIRST PLACE: Pony carts are always a popular entry in Santa Ynez Valley parades, and this was no exception. Mrs. Richard Adams at the reins and Mrs. John Giorgi entered this two cart and pony entry that took first place in the group equestrian division.
