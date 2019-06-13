As published in the Friday, Sept. 16, 1982 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
During the program, which culminated with the unveiling of a bronze landmark plaque, members of the Rossi family recounted the history of the adobes and the collective efforts of the family to restore them.
The Adobes, which were also known as Ballard's Station or the Ballard Adobes, served as the first stage coach station in the Santa Ynez Valley. They were built in 1860 by William Nixon Ballard who had arrived in the Valley 10 years before and who had acquired considerable acreage at the time.
Ballard was superintendent of the stage coach line which ran between San Francisco and Yuma. The initial run on the line was made in 1858 and at that time there was no stopover point between San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. Ballard decided that a stage station was needed and in 1860, the first of the two adobes were built.
The station consisted of Ballard's home, a dining room for passengers and a Wells Fargo Express office which was constructed with no outside door in order to provide security for the box during stopovers.
In 1866, the second adobe building was constructed with the help of an Indian named "Jaredo." This structure served as a home for the Charles La Salle (Lazaliere) family.
