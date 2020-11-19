You have permission to edit this article.
Throwback Thursday: Thanksgiving Thoughts, 1959

As published in the Friday, Nov. 20, 1959, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

THANKSGIVING THOUGHTS: Joined by a young "gobbler," Rosemary Sarandria, 6, and Peter Tune, 5, of Ballard are ready for the celebration of Thanksgiving after filling their horns of plenty with some of the ingredients which will help make their holiday fare a festive occasion. Thanksgiving in the Valley will be marked by traditional church rites and family dinner gatherings. 

