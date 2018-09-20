Throwback Thursday #tbtsyv: Meet Your Pirates Staff Report 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 33¢ / day Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Santa Ynez Valley High School High School Santa Ynez Valley Football Football Players History Throwback Thursday Tbtsyv Most Popular West Park gang leader testifies defendant Joseph Morales wanted Javier Limon dead Santa Maria man convicted of assaulting niece sentenced to 45 years to life in prison; loses bid for new trial Fatal two-vehicle crash closes Hwy. 1 south of Lompoc Star witness in Javier Limon murder case testifies against fellow gang member Player of the Week: Cole, Sutton, Byrne, Transeth, Durham, Corona and Righetti OL up for Week 4 promotion Graduation Class of 2018 promotion 2018 Central Coast Football