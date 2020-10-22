Throwback Thursday: Story Hour Fun, 1962

As published in the Friday, March 16, 1962, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
STORY HOUR FUN: A trio of Solvang Girl Scouts, members of Troop No. 149, Debbie Darling, 12, left, Monte Beth Miles, 12, and Jackie Hansen, 11, presented an original puppet show, "Sheri's Birthday Party," during last Saturday morning's story hour at the Solvang Branch Library. Solvang Girl Scouts help with story hours each week and entertained with the show as a special feature of Girl Scout Week.
