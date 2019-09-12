As published in the Sept. 9, 1982 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
You have free articles remaining.
LAUNCHING THE 1982 grid season tomorrow night against Righetti High at home will be the Valley High Pirates. Varsity team members include, front row from the left, 22 Chip Bering; 24 Dave White; 82 Rich Atkinson; 64 Chris McCall; 61 Paul Dosa; 21 Adam Mansfield; 30 Kevin Kaeser; second row, left, 20 Jeff Foss; 67 Randy Jacobsen; 23 Lonni Erickson; 85 Alan Jones; 68 Rod Jacobsen; 16 Joel Rohrbough; 60 Mark Knepper; 41 Bruce Wheeler; third row, left, 62 Greg Hamilton; 33 Bruce Whitfield; 32 Adam Petersen; Head Coach Dick McBride, Coach Jim Ritchko, Coach Ken Gruendyke; 65 Dave Pebley; 71 Russell Roberts; 58 Bill Cuellar; top row, left, 76 Mark Faul; 75 Mike Manning; 81 Mike Thorns; 40 Joe Bakke; 86 David Quiroga; 70 Mike McCurdy, 88 Sam Rader; 15 Chris Johnson; 83 Mike Wade; 89 Mike Rio, and 73 Mathew Alexander. Not pictured are 72 Chris Bailey and 42 Gilbert Cash.