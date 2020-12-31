You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Throwback Thursday: Pine tree decorated by nature on Christmas
editor's pick

Throwback Thursday: Pine tree decorated by nature on Christmas

123120 Throwback Thursday
Buy Now
SYV News Archives

As published in the Thursday, Dec. 21, 1972, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

PINE TREE DECORATED BY NATURE FOR CHRISTMAS A lone pine stands atop Figueroa Mountain, adorned for the Christmas season by Mother Nature herself. A recent storm and cold spell brought several inches of snow to the San Rafael Mountains followed by chilly weather and bright sunlight. The combination makes for a Christmas tree that holds the Spirit of Christmas, unadorned by artificial glitter but shimmering with pure snow. 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Albert "Gordo" Dominguez

Albert D. Dominguez of Guadalupe, California passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 52. Gordo grew up in Guadalupe where he attend…

Obituaries

DIANE LENORE ADAMS

Life always felt like an exquisite moment in time that belonged to the person who was simply talking to Diane Lenore Adams, was working with h…

Obituaries

Andrea Santiago Tinoco

ANDREA SANTIAGO TINOCO, 44, of Santa Maria, CA passed Away December 17, 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. 5tp://w…

Obituaries

Barbara Helen Faulkner

Barbara Helen Faulkner passed from this life December 22, 2020, at the age of 78. She was born March 25, 1942, in Nipomo, CA. The eleventh out…

Douglas Andrew Halvorsen
Obituaries

Douglas Andrew Halvorsen

Couples who have been in love, and by the grace of Almighty God, have survived the death of their loved one, will understand why I have writte…

Obituaries

Angela G. Beas

Angela Beas 93, of Nipomo passed away on December 15, 2020 in Santa Maria due to complications of Covid-19.

Maria Buenrostro Soria
Obituaries

Maria Buenrostro Soria

  • Updated

Maria Soria, Born March 5th, 1938 in Nixan Texas. Passed Sunday December 20, 2020 in Oceano, Ca. San Luis Obispo County. Maria was raised and …

Obituaries

Maria Fuentes Ponce

MARIA FUENTES PONCE, 91, of Santa Maria, CA passed Away December 20, 2020. 5neral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary

Obituaries

Linda L. VanWyk

Linda was born in Glendale, California, June 21, 1943 and passed away November 5, 2020 at her home in Genoa, Nevada after an extended and hard…

Debra C. Stahl
Obituaries

Debra C. Stahl

Debi was born in Tucson, Arizona, March 30th 1953, to Frank and Dorthy Kent. She passed away surrounded by family on November 17th 2020, in Sa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News