Throwback Thursday: New Alisal Lounge, 1958
Throwback Thursday

Throwback Thursday: New Alisal Lounge, 1958

082020 Throwback Thursday
SYV News Archives

As published in the Thursday, May 2, 1958, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

NEW ALISAL LOUNGE After a slowdown due to the heavy winter rains, rapid progress is being made on construction of the Alisal Golf Course lounge pictured above. The new facility, due for completion about the middle of June, will contain a lounge, snack bar, men's and women's lockers, and a bar. Mrs. Bill Train, wife of the Alisal pro, and their 11-month-old daughter, Debbie, are seen relaxing near the new building located under large oaks adjacent to the 18th green, putting green, driving range and pro shop. 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

