Throwback Thursday: Mission Santa Inés Restoration Drive, 1934

As published in the Friday, Sept. 7, 1934, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
An enthusiastic meeting of committee chairmen of Los Amigos de Santa Inés was held at the Old Mission on Wednesday. Additional plans for the pageant-barbecue on the Mission's 130th birthday, Sept. 16, were crystallized.
Reports from Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Goleta and Guadalupe offered renewed assurance that the movement to restore the historic valley missions is truly countywide and under full speed ahead toward the complete rehabilitation of these historic landmarks.
