You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Throwback Thursday: Los Padres abandoned mine, 1972

Throwback Thursday: Los Padres abandoned mine, 1972

121720 Throwback Thursday
Buy Now
SYV News Archives

As published in the Thursday, Sept. 7, 1972, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

ABANDONED MINE INTERESTING FIND FOR LOS PADRES FOREST HIKERS Two young Valley boys take a thorough look at one of the old abandoned mines in Los Padres National Forest. The area is cross-hatched with old "digs," some in still recognizable condition, such as this one on the White Rock Trail, and some completely wiped from the face of the earth. 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jon A. Tobin
Obituaries

Jon A. Tobin

Jon A. Tobin left this world suddenly on Dec. 3, 2020 in San Luis Obispo at the young age of 48. He was born in Santa Maria to his loving pare…

Michael Richard Norris
Obituaries

Michael Richard Norris

Michael Richard Norris was born to John and Judy Norris in Fresno, California on November 19, 1958. He passed away due to cardiac arrest while…

Douglas Andrew Halvorsen
Obituaries

Douglas Andrew Halvorsen

Couples who have been in love, and by the grace of Almighty God, have survived the death of their loved one, will understand why I have writte…

Edward Joseph Collins
Obituaries

Edward Joseph Collins

  • Updated

Edward Joseph Collins (Ed Collins) of Santa Maria passed away on November 12, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born March 1st, 1929 in Roscommon …

Debra C. Stahl
Obituaries

Debra C. Stahl

Debi was born in Tucson, Arizona, March 30th 1953, to Frank and Dorthy Kent. She passed away surrounded by family on November 17th 2020, in Sa…

Rosita "Rose" Sales Ramilo
Obituaries

Rosita "Rose" Sales Ramilo

Rose was born to parents Casimiro and Juanita Sales in Manila, Philippines. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education and shared with …

Obituaries

Cruz Ibarra

CRUZ IBARRA, 80, of Guadalupe, CA passed Away December 13, 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary

Obituaries

Kimberly Ann Sartain

Kimberly Ann Sartain, 50, of Arroyo Grande passed away on December 10th 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel …

Obituaries

Betty Evans McDonald

Betty Evans McDonald, age 100, passed away on December 11, 2020, in Paso Robles, CA. She was born on January 8, 1920 in Los Alamos, CA, to Wil…

Obituaries

Albert "Gordo" Dominguez

Albert “Gordo” Dominguez, 52, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away December 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News