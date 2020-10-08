You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Throwback Thursday: Harvesting of walnut crop in full swing, 1955

Throwback Thursday: Harvesting of walnut crop in full swing, 1955

100820 Throwback Thursday
Buy Now
SYV News Archives

As published in the Friday, Oct. 28, 1955, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

WALNUT TIME: Sack upon sack of freshly harvested walnuts from Santa Ynez Valley orchards are leaving here daily for grading and processing at the Goleta packing house of the Santa Barbara County Walnut Growers Association.

The harvest of the Valley's 1955 walnut crop is now in full swing. Gathering in of the nuts from orchards in this area is always about two or three weeks later than it is in other parts of the county due to the cooler climate here and later maturing of the crop.

Although the yield from Valley walnut trees will be about the same this year as last, the quality is expected to be slightly below that of previous years. As it was throughout the state, the crop here was damaged by the heat spell which hit the area the latter part of August.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arleen Olson
Obituaries

Arleen Olson

Arleen Frances Kossenjan was born 2/26/1944 to Ernest and Mathilda (Taylor) Kossenjan in St. Louis, MO. At age 11 her family moved to Prairie …

Obituaries

Roberto Cervantes Sanchez

Mr. Sanchez, who endured diabetes, was a Mexican-born business owner who established himself as a longtime mechanic, tinkerer, and an affable …

Mike Lambert
Obituaries

Mike Lambert

Mike Lambert of Santa Maria, California passed away peacefully at home on September 19, 2020, at the young age of 67 years old. Mike was born …

Alidia Reyes
Obituaries

Alidia Reyes

  • Updated

The Reyes family has lost their Queen, Alidia Reyes, age 92, died in her home in Santa Maria Ca on September 28th, 2020 of natural causes. She…

Joseph Gerald Domingues
Obituaries

Joseph Gerald Domingues

It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph Gerald Domingues announces his passing at home in Santa Maria, California, at the age of 89…

Amalia "Molly" Balcorta
Obituaries

Amalia "Molly" Balcorta

Amalia Balcorta was born on January 15, 1941 in Santa Maria, California and was one of twelve children. Amalia was gracefully unique from the …

Obituaries

Gloria Amarillas

Gloria Amarillas, 74, of Santa Maria, passed away September 29, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory.

James Austin Ryan
Obituaries

James Austin Ryan

TexJames Austin Ryan AKA Jim Ryan, 86, of Santa Maria, CA passed away at home on September 28, 2020. Jim was born July 21, 1934 in Santa Maria…

Obituaries

Butch Garcia

Butch Garcia, 51, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 2, 2020, Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Cr…

Obituaries

Gordon D. "Hap" Sweet

Gordon D. “Hap” Sweet, 88, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 5, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mor…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News