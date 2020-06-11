Throwback Thursday: Ground broken Sunday for Vets Memorial Building, 1936

This Thursday's archive series was submitted by local genealogist Karen Harris, and was originally published in the Friday, Feb. 28, 1936 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
Actual Work Started Tuesday by Contractor Skytt On Local $38,000 Project
"Santa Ynez Valley Post 160 American Legion held a groundbreaking ceremony on the five-acre tract north of the Old Mission, the site of the new community Memorial building on Sunday morning.
"The ceremony was opened by Walter L. Hanson, commander of the Post, who made a short talk in reference to the building, as being a perpetual memorial to the comrades who died in their country’s service, and to those who offered their lives during the war.
"Past Commander George Petersen broke the ground with a new “gold spade” secured for the occasion. Commander Walter Hanson dedicated the ground in the name of the American Legion and the Santa Ynez Valley Post, signifying that the work of erecting a memorial building here had started.
Longtime resident of Atterdag Village in Solvang Erling Grumstrup celebrated 100 years this month.
"Mrs. Gerda Ross, president of the Auxiliary, gave a few appropriate remarks for the ground-breaking ceremonial.
"Jack Ross, chaplain, gave the blessing, and gave a tribute to the departed comrades in whose memory the edifice will be erected.
"John Frame, president of the Solvang Business Men’s association, gave some fitting remarks, in which he said:
Three separate workshop sessions will be conducted on June 27 at the Solvang Veterans Hall, and facilitated by City staff and developer Ed St. George.
“As chairman of the Solvang Business Men’s association it falls to my lot to say a few words at this important and interesting ceremony and I am very pleased and happy to do this.
“The Association as a group are interested in, and devoted the greater part of their energy, to not only the development of Solvang but to the upbuilding and development of the entire Santa Ynez Valley. We believe that by organization, more can be accomplished for the community than by individual effort.
“The breaking of this ground I think is evidence of the truth of that statement, and I would like to mention just a little part we took helping to bring about this ceremony.
The Solvang test site is expected to remain in place through the month of June.
“Seven years ago last November the question of the purchase of this tract was brought before the SBA by a member of the American Legion, with the idea in mind of having it as a site for a memorial building, for even at that time the community found itself without a building large enough to accommodate the crowds at the various entertainments that from time to time were given.
"The BMA agreed to lend their support and assist the American Legion in every way possible and to act promptly on the suggestion. County officials were interviewed and the idea had favorable consideration. Our supervisor. Mr. Stevens, brought the plan before the Board with the result that the money was appropriated, and less than one year later, in 1930, the purchase was actually made, and I assure you again the BMA are happy to be here, and the little part they have taken to get this for the Santa Ynez Valley has been a pleasure.
Protesters challenge proposal to demolish Solvang vets hall, build hotels; Council continues public comment
Solvang City Council members got an earful during a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to consider a proposal for a mixed-use development that calls for the demolition of Veterans Memorial Hall.
“We are anxiously looking forward to the time when the building will be completed. I am sure it will be a monument well worthy of the thought and time we have all contributed.
“This ground is dedicated to the memory of those from this valley who gave their lives in the World War. As has been said many times before, the world will little note, nor long remember, what we say here, but it can never forget what the brave boys, living and dead, struggled through 'Over There.'
"The ceremony marks one of the steps taken in the securing of a community Memorial building for the Santa Ynez Valley, an effort extending over a period of seven years. In 1928, the Board of Supervisors at the urgency of veterans organizations, made a levy for the purpose of building such structures in Solvang, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, Guadalupe and Santa Maria. The following year, this five acre plot was purchased. Another levy was made, but funds were needed for the unemployed, and relief, and the building program was dropped and the memorial funds transferred to relief.
"Six weeks ago, the supervisors awarded the contract for building to H. C. Skytt, who was the lowest bidder on the project. Work was started on Tuesday and it is predicted that the new edifice will be ready for occupancy in July."
052520 Memorial Day 2
052520 Memorial Day 1
052520 Memorial Day 7
052520 Memorial Day 6
052520 Memorial Day 5
052520 Memorial Day 4
052520 Memorial Day 14
052520 Memorial Day 13
052520 Memorial Day 12
052520 Memorial Day 11
052520 Memorial Day 10
052520 Memorial Day 9
052520 Memorial Day 8
052520 Memorial Day 7
Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!