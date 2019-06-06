* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sitting at his desk in an office above the hangars at the Santa Ynez Airport, Jim Kunkle is surrounded by memories of his renowned World War I…

I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

With more than 90 years as your local newspaper, today and every Thursday, the Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the digital archives to give you "Throwback Thursday," and a chance to reminisce and honor the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.