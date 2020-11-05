Throwback Thursday: Forms at Refugio Bridge lowered into place, 1973

As published in the Thursday, May 17, 1973, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
FORMS AT REFUGIO BRIDGE LOWERED INTO PLACE: A crane drops one of the large plywood box forms into place as work progresses on schedule on the Highway 101 Refugio Canyon northbound bridge. The form allows the pouring of concrete to make hollow boxes in the box girder-designed bridge. The bridge is contracted by Martin E. Roe and Oscar K. Kringlen of Santa Barbara as a joint venture.
