You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Throwback Thursday: Forms at Refugio Bridge lowered into place, 1973

Throwback Thursday: Forms at Refugio Bridge lowered into place, 1973

110520 Throwback Thursday
Buy Now
SYV News Archives

As published in the Thursday, May 17, 1973, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

FORMS AT REFUGIO BRIDGE LOWERED INTO PLACE: A crane drops one of the large plywood box forms into place as work progresses on schedule on the Highway 101 Refugio Canyon northbound bridge. The form allows the pouring of concrete to make hollow boxes in the box girder-designed bridge. The bridge is contracted by Martin E. Roe and Oscar K. Kringlen of Santa Barbara as a joint venture. 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

William P. Adam, Jr.
Obituaries

William P. Adam, Jr.

William P. Adam, Jr. was born Oct. 2, 1933 to Pauline and William P. Adam, Sr. and went to be with his Lord on Oct. 27, 2020. He was a descend…

Peggy Ann Lanini-Ford
Obituaries

Peggy Ann Lanini-Ford

Peggy Ann Lanini-Ford, 67, of Santa Maria, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Santa Maria. Our mom is finally out of physical pain after …

Kathryn Ann Black
Obituaries

Kathryn Ann Black

Kathryn Ann Black, one of the greatest angels ever known on this earth, was called to be with God in heaven on October 12, 2020. Kathy will be…

Obituaries

Max Lawrence Faulkner

Max Lawrence Faulkner, 63, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mo…

Obituaries

Charles "Chuck" Miller, Jr.

Charles “Chuck” Miller, Jr., 52, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoff…

Obituaries

David Sanchez

David Sanchez, 39, of Arroyo Grande passed away on October 20th 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grove…

Obituaries

Patricia (Patty) Louise Sims

Patricia (Patty) Louise Sims, age 95 passed away peacefully September 30, 2020. She was born February 28, 1925 in Whittier Ca. Patty married Q…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News