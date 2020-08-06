You have permission to edit this article.
Throwback Thursday: For School Wear, 1936
080620 Throwback Thursday
SYV News Archives

As published in the Friday, Aug. 21, 1936, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

In every back-to-school wardrobe there should be at least one dress of light weight wool. Light in weight but warm enough for cool-ish days, the sheer wool used to make this beautifully tailored two-piece frock makes it equally acceptable for business, campus or spectator sports wear. A two-color print chiffon scarf tucks inside the high round collar. The front closing is achieved with composition buttons matching the shade of the frock.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

