Throwback Thursday: Firestone Vineyard releases first wine, 1976

091720 Throwback Thursday
PERHAPS FROM THIS VERY SPOT, the grapes used to produce this bottle of Rose' of Cabernet Sauvignon were picked last fall. Brooks Firestone, right, displays one of the first bottles to Allan Russell, winery sales manager.

As published in the Thursday, June 3, 1976, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

The Firestone Winery in Zaca Canyon in Los Olivos has just announced the release of a Rose' of Cabernet Sauvignon, the product of its 1975 harvest of grapes planted in 1972 in the Firestone Vineyard. Partners in the project, Leonard K. Firestone, currently the U.S. Ambassador to Belgium, George T. Harada, president of Suntory International, and vintner Brooks Firestone describe the new wine as being "dry, designed to be chilled and served with light foods or enjoyed by itself."

The Firestone Vineyard, established in the northern portion of the Valley, took place in 1972, after extensive research into the soil and climate of the locality.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

