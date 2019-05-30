Another school year has come and is practically gone with approximately 2,000 Santa Ynez Valley public school children ready to put their books away next week for the start of the summer vacation period. Ready to forget classrooms, lessons and homework assignments until next September are Mrs. Kenneth Giorgi, second grade teacher at the Solvang Elementary School and two of her pupils, Cindy Berry, 8, and David Colby, 8, who bid each other a happy farewell.
With more than 90 years as your local newspaper, today and every Thursday, the Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the digital archives to give you "Throwback Thursday," and a chance to reminisce and honor the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley.
As published in the Thursday, April 25, 1974 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
As published in the Friday, April 17, 1953 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News: