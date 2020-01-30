Throwback Thursday: Elverhoj publishes cookbook, 2003

As published in the Jan. 30, 2003 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

Members of the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art history committee are pleased to announce that they have completed a cookbook project, which has taken nearly a year of combined effort.

"The Neighborhood Cookbook" was published in time for the holidays, and is ready for a second printing.

Filled with many favorite Danish recipes, it also has recipes from other regions. The book has photos and short biographies of each of the members who have furnished some of their best recipes. It even includes favorite foods of each of the Presidents of the United States.

The book sells for $9.95 and is available at the Elverhoj Museum and The Book Loft, Call the Museum at 686-1211 for more information.

Pictured above, some of the history committee members look over the new Elverhoj cookbook. Front row left, Monica Fauerso Kramer, chairperson, Helga H. Fontes, and Maxine M. Michaelis. Back row left are Alma Lancaster, Gladys FitzGerald, Lois Vind and Wee Woodward.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

