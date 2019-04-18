As published in the Thursday, April 26, 1979 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
Don't miss Friday Night's Elks Queen Kickoff Dinner Fun for everyone! That's what Friday night will be when Valleyites gather at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building to meet the Valley's 1979 Elks Queen Candidate, Chris Collison.
In addition to meeting the pretty 16-year-old Santa Ynez Valley High School junior, people in attendance will enjoy happy hour (7 p.m. - 8 p.m.), barbecue dinner by Link Wilson (8 p.m.) and lots of after dinner chatter... So don't miss it!
Chris is one of seven area girls, from six different communities who hopes to reign over the Elks 36th annual rodeo and parade to be held June 1, in Santa Maria. The girl who is responsible for raising the most money for the Elks Recreation Foundation, the majority of which is returned to various youth projects in the Valley, becomes the 1979 Elks Queen.
Should Chris win, her victory would be the seventh for the Valley. Other winners from the Valley have been Sandra Hyatt, 1965; Marilyn Harvey, 1971; Heidi Oster-tag, 1975; Sheri Jepsen, 1976; Lori Roberts, 1977, and Terry Tomasini, the current reigning queen, 1978.
The money raised at this Friday's function ($6 per person) will begin Chris' fundraising process, as the proceeds will be recorded in her favor. Elk's funds have benefited the youth of the Valley in many ways, including the swimming pool, new tennis courts at Valley elementary schools, dugouts at the high school baseball field, the Elk's field at the Solvang School, and the recently added Nautilus equipment and recreation field at the high school.
According to a news release, "These are just a drop in the bucket as to what the Elk's have provided the Valley through queen contests." So let's all join the festivities.
