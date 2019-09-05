DANISH DAYS DRIVE An honorary membership campaign for the 1958 edition of Danish Days will be launched today as a means of raising funds to help stage the festival in Solvang, Aug. 8-10. Leaders of the drive, Les Anderson, left; Miss Elna Larsen, and B.P. Christensen, are pictured looking over one of the colorful red, white and blue certificates which will be presented to those taking an honorary membership.
Every Thursday Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.
