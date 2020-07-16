Throwback Thursday: Class of 1906 Totaled Six, 1970
Throwback Thursday

Throwback Thursday: Class of 1906 Totaled Six, 1970

As published in the Thursday, Oct. 1, 1970 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

The class of 1906, Santa Ynez Valley High School, poses for its graduation photograph. The high school is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the school. Holding the scrolls are, seated from the left, Ella DeVaul, Dica Smith (married name Gruell and Hartley), Bertha Smith (Steel), and Irma Farmer (Robertson). Standing are Richard Torrance, teacher Thomas Blair, and Samuel de la Cuesta.

071620 Throwback Thursday
Buy Now

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Karen L. Marcus
Obituaries

Karen L. Marcus

  • Updated

On June 27, 2020, Heaven gained another angel as our beloved Karen Marcus passed away under hospice care after a battle with cancer.

Obituaries

Daniel Edward Silva

Daniel Edward Silva, 83, resident of Nipomo, CA passed away July 3, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Cre…

Dear Abby: Man's reluctance to entertain makes girlfriend suspicious
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Man's reluctance to entertain makes girlfriend suspicious

DEAR ABBY: I am 43, and my boyfriend is 40. He is always at my house, but I can never go to his to sit around and relax. When I get upset about it and want to talk to him about it, he tells me that's not the case at all. I'm welcome anytime. But when I suggest it, I am always turned down. I'm trying hard to be optimistic, but I have so many negative thoughts about this. What should I do? -- KEPT OUT IN ALABAMA

Jerry Glen Byrne
Obituaries

Jerry Glen Byrne

Jerry Glen Byrne, 76, of Santa Maria passed away on July 4th. Jerry was born on August 9, 1943, in Chicago, Ill. In 1946, he moved with his pa…

Obituaries

Julia Ruby Ramos

  • Updated

Julia Ruby Ramos, 45, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away July 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, C…

Ziggy Flores
Obituaries

Ziggy Flores

  • Updated

Ziggy Flores passed away at the ripe age of 13 on July 4th, 2020. He was surrounded by his father Rogelio Flores Sr., mother Arleen Flores, an…

Anna Ellen Nickerson
Obituaries

Anna Ellen Nickerson

With great sadness, our family announces the passing of our beloved matriarch, Anna E. Nickerson. Born June 14, 1942 in Kansas City, Missouri,…

Thelma Lometa Sexton
Obituaries

Thelma Lometa Sexton

Thelma Lometa Sexton, beloved daughter, sister, wife, and friend passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon July 2nd 2020 at a care facility…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News