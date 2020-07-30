Throwback Thursday: Chumash to appear in native dances, 1970

As published in the Thursday, July 2, 1970, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
For the first time in the three years of the Chumash Indian celebration held each Fourth of July Weekend, at the Santa Ynez Indian Reservation, the host Chumash Nation will be dressed in the colorful costumes of the past and enter into the colorful dances of the Many Trails Indian Club, which features Indian dancers from many tribes. Modeling the new costumes designed by Juanita Senteno are four members of the Santa Ynez Indian Band. From the left, Frank Gonzalez, 16, Dezi (Little Hawk) Zavalla, 2 ½, Joepaul (Pino) Zavalla, 10 months, and Elise Pace, 7. Dances will be Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and evening, and Sunday afternoon. A beef barbecue will be served Saturday afternoon.
