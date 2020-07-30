You have permission to edit this article.
Throwback Thursday: Chumash to appear in native dances, 1970

Throwback Thursday: Chumash to appear in native dances, 1970

073020 Throwback Thursday
SYV News Archives

As published in the Thursday, July 2, 1970, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

For the first time in the three years of the Chumash Indian celebration held each Fourth of July Weekend, at the Santa Ynez Indian Reservation, the host Chumash Nation will be dressed in the colorful costumes of the past and enter into the colorful dances of the Many Trails Indian Club, which features Indian dancers from many tribes. Modeling the new costumes designed by Juanita Senteno are four members of the Santa Ynez Indian Band. From the left, Frank Gonzalez, 16, Dezi (Little Hawk) Zavalla, 2 ½, Joepaul (Pino) Zavalla, 10 months, and Elise Pace, 7. Dances will be Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and evening, and Sunday afternoon. A beef barbecue will be served Saturday afternoon. 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

