You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Throwback Thursday: Christmas Nativity, 1961

Throwback Thursday: Christmas Nativity, 1961

121720 Throwback Thursday
SYV News Archives

As published in the Friday, Dec. 22, 1961, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

CHRISTMAS NATIVITY: A quartet of Santa Ynez Valley youngsters portray the shepherds and Mary adoring the Christ child born in a manger in Bethlehem nearly 2,000 years ago. The youngsters, Ronald Cary Holcomb, left, Vickie Rose, Robert Patterson and Olin Paul, are among the children of the Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church who will take part in a Christmas tableau as part of program Sunday night at 7:30 at the church. Santa Ynez Valley residents were completing final plans today for arrival of Yule, which will be marked by traditional church rites, family dinners and holiday gatherings.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Nancy Diaz Rodriguez

Nancy Diaz Rodriguez, 29, of Santa Maria, CA passed Away December 5, 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. http://WWW…

Nathan (Nate Dizzle) Masalta
Obituaries

Nathan (Nate Dizzle) Masalta

Our Hearts are broken over the loss of Nathan (Nate Dizzle) Masalta. Born March 12, 1975, passed away on December 04, 2020, with his family by…

Obituaries

Albert "Gordo" Dominguez

Albert “Gordo” Dominguez, 52, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away December 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman…

James Anthony Woodard
Obituaries

James Anthony Woodard

James Anthony Woodard, 61, passed away, at home, surrounded by his loving family on December 6th, 2020 after a courageous fight against Esopha…

Obituaries

Jordan "Jordy" Vasquez

Jordan “Jordy” Vasquez, 26, resident of Orcutt, CA passed away December 10, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortu…

Dorothy D. Hill
Obituaries

Dorothy D. Hill

Dorothy Hill passed away at home 30 years to the day after her husband Bruce P. Hill. The Hill family moved to Santa Maria in 1958. She is sur…

Benson Weinberg
Obituaries

Benson Weinberg

Benson Weinberg died the evening of December 7 in a peaceful setting in Santa Maria, surrounded by his family. He was 91 years old. He is surv…

Obituaries

Jeffry Richard Carroll

  • Updated

Jeffry Richard Carroll, 62, passed from this life December 12, 2020 at his home in Ocean Park, WA due to a COVID-19 related heart attack. He i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News