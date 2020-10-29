You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Throwback Thursday: Buellton Blue Birds gather pumpkins

Throwback Thursday: Buellton Blue Birds gather pumpkins

102020 Throwback Thursday
Buy Now
SYV News Archives

As published in the Thursday, Oct. 26, 1967 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

Buellton Blue Birds Gather Pumpkins: Joining in for the gathering of Halloween pumpkins last Wednesday afternoon at the Bill Stevens fruit-vegetable stand on Baseline Avenue were Lori Evans, left, Kerry Soliz, Dominica Ortega, Kathy Anderson, Kathy Murphy, Georgena Shaw, Linda White and Laura Martinez. 

The pumpkin patch was raided last week in preparation for the big event of next week, Halloween. Wearing costumes that looked suspiciously like Blue Birds, a group of youngsters enjoyed an afternoon in the pumpkin patch choosing the very best biggest, fattest, tippiest for their very own.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Steven Manuel Lopez

It is with great sadness and sorrow that our beloved son, brother, father, uncle, nephew, grandson and friend was called to be home with our L…

Penelope Lockridge Hartnell
Obituaries

Penelope Lockridge Hartnell

New York, NY - Penelope Lockridge Hartnell, 79, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020 in New York City. She was born Penelope Lockridge in…

Obituaries

William "Bill" Adam, Jr.

William "Bill" Adam, Jr., 87, of Santa Maria, passed away October 27, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and …

Obituaries

Rigoberto "Rigo" Barajas

Rigoberto “Rigo” Barajas, 57, of Santa Maria, CA succumbed to cancer at the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on October 17, 2020.

Obituaries

Jimmy Don Yeates

Jimmy Don Yeates was born to Travis and Vivian Yeates in Tucumcari, New Mexico, the second of four children on February 2, 1948 and entered in…

Obituaries

Cathy J. Espinosa

Cathy J. Espinosa, 67, of Santa Maria, passed away October 21, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Cremato…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News