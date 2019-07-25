As published in the Thursday, July 11, 1974 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
A boys decathlon is being inaugurated into the Summer Recreation program at the Santa Ynez Valley High School, according to director Dave McCullough, who states that the event will be an annual one.
The incorporation of the 10-event competition will be a first in the Summer Rec program, said McCullough, "and next year we'll try a girl's pentathlon."
The decathlon will be held over two days, Thursday and Friday, July 25 and 26.
A clinic has been scheduled for next Thursday, July 18, at 1:30 p.m. at the high school. Entry deadline is Tuesday, July 23, McCullough said.
It is not necessary to participate in the clinic to enter the decathlon. The clinic is designed to familiarize and introduce the specific events to those who wish to compete, he added.
Entry blanks for the decathlon may be obtained from McCullough, Jerry Swanitz or other members of the Summer Rec staff, and should be returned to either McCullough or Swanitz by the deadline.
Events for the first day of the decathlon will be: Jump and Reach, 60 Foot Base Running, Football Obstacle Run, 25-Yard Swim and Basketball 30 Second Test; and on Friday: Football Kick, Softball Throw, Standing Broadjump, 50 Yard Dash and 600 Yard Run-Walk.