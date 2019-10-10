{{featured_button_text}}
101019 Throwback Thursday
SYV News Archives

As published in the Oct. 19, 1978 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

BOOKS, BOOKS, BOOKS - church members are surrounded by them as they finish up with the final sorting and pricing for Saturday's Book Fair at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. A special bargain time will start at 1 p.m. when all remaining books will be reduced to half-price. The 2 o'clock special will be a "Dollar-per-bag" to finalize the Book Fair. Shown at work above are, from left: Milly Rush, Carolyn and Erin Alexander, Reba Hazeltine and Barbara Thomson. Photo by Jo Canna

Every Thursday Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0
0
0
0
0