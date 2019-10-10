As published in the Oct. 19, 1978 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
BOOKS, BOOKS, BOOKS - church members are surrounded by them as they finish up with the final sorting and pricing for Saturday's Book Fair at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. A special bargain time will start at 1 p.m. when all remaining books will be reduced to half-price. The 2 o'clock special will be a "Dollar-per-bag" to finalize the Book Fair. Shown at work above are, from left: Milly Rush, Carolyn and Erin Alexander, Reba Hazeltine and Barbara Thomson. Photo by Jo Canna