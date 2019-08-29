As published in the Thursday, June 30, 2016 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
Bob Kotowski is a PGA pro, the teaching pro at Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton. He was on the course with Howard Shaw, founder of the nonprofit American Blind Golf. Shaw, 91, will be playing in the organization's national championship later this year.
Kotowski and Shaw have golfed together for years. They even collaborated on Kotowski's "The Blind Golf Training Manual" in 2014. So it was only natural that when Kotowski became the instructor at Zaca Creek, he approached Bobette McClellan, pro shop manager at the Buellton city-owned course, to let him start a program for blind and disabled golfers.
She took it to Mike Brown, who operates the course under a lease with the city. "Everyone was very enthusiastic about the program," Kotowski said. As of earlier this month, Kotowski been conducting free clinics at 4 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of the month. They're open to golfers of any experience, or none at all, and their playing partner/coach.