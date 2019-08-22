BACK-TO-SCHOOL Sporting new shoes, dresses and jeans, and exhibiting big smiles, are Chris Eberz, 8, left, and his sisters, Terri, 7, Shawn, 6, and Michelle, 5. The children of Mr. and Mrs. Noel Eberz of Buellton show they're ready to romp to Jonata Elementary School Tuesday for the opening of the new Fall term. A record number of 2,030 Valley high and elementary school pupils will return to classes next Tuesday.
Every Thursday Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.
