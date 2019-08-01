As published in the Aug. 6, 1970 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
The blades of Santa Ynez Valley's wide array of windmills will continue to turn with gentle and at times, brisk winds. Welcoming the movement of air will be the attractive Danish-styled windmill built by Ferdinand Sorensen in 1947 and the first of four provincial type windmills to be created in Solvang.
The Sorensen windmill, located below Highway 246 at the easterly entrance to Solvang, is a favorite with camera-totinq visitors to Solvang. The exterior of the Sorensen windmill was changed last year when its former white plastered walls were covered with a layer of cedar shingles.