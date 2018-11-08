Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox
AN INFORMAL DINNER PARTY inaugurated Andersen's new Buffet in Buellton Thursday. Honored guest British Consul Tom Aston of Los Angeles gave a toast to President Carter and in return Vincent B. Evans, owner of Andersen's, toasted Queen Elizabeth of England. Shown from left to right are Brooks Firestone, Aston, Evans and bagpiper Bob Guthrie of Santa Barbara. The bar served British Railway passengers at London's Liverpool Street Station for over 100 years.
With more than 90 years as your local newspaper, today and every Thursday, to reminisce and honor the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley, the Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the archives to give you "Throwback Thursday," a.k.a. #tbtsyv.
