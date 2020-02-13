💖💕 Throwback Thursday: A special look at Valentine's Day in our digital archives 💕💖

The lovers gift idea probably originated in an old belief that on this day birds began to choose their mates, according to the World Almanac.

So actually, you don't have to buy the little woman a card, candy or flowers. Just explain about the birds and the old story.

Then, it is suggested, you hide ... or you might wind up like St. Valentine in Rome ... and who wants to lose their head over Valentine's Day?'

On the other end of the spectrum is this sweet wire story that was published in the Feb. 14, 1970 edition of the Lompoc Record.

Billboard Valentine

Eugene, Ore. (UPI) - Sharron Newby got a valentine from her husband, Larry and "just stood there and bawled."

Larry Newby is an Army sergeant stationed at Da Nang, Vietnam.

He asked his mother, Mrs. Christina Newby, to arrange a very special valentine for Sharon. Obi Outdoor Advertising Co. donated the billboard and the elder Mrs. Newby had Larry's valentine emblazoned on it.

This one from the Feb. 14, 1970 edition of the Santa Maria Times is not only touching, it is scientifically heart warming.

