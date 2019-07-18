At the recent California Gold Coast Dairy Goat Association held in Solvang, members of the goat family pose with their crew. From left, Cadillac Danciette, a yearling milker owned by Helen W. Huber of Santa Ynez; and a two year old Sindalar Acres Decton's Layla, owned by Bruce Bradley of Rosamond, Calif, and his 3-4 year old Grand Champion Nubian. On the right, the five and over class. - Photo by Sundance Photography
Every Thursday Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.
