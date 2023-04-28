Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: I'm 80 years old, and I just got my first computer. I always thought I was too old to learn how they work, but I bought one and took classes. Now, I can communicate with anyone anywhere in the world.

My grandson comes over and shows me shortcuts and a few other simple steps. I'm living proof that you're never too old to learn something new. -- Harold G., Kalamazoo, Michigan

Harold, congratulations on your new computer and your determination to learn how to use it. All too often someone says they're too old to learn how to do things, but all it usually takes is the desire to learn something new. Our education never really ends. -- Heloise

