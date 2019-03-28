The public is invited to the “Think Pink” Brunch coordinated by Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation’s Pink Ribbon Committee. The event will be held on Saturday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Hotel Corque ballroom, 400 Alisal Road in Solvang. Proceeds from the event will benefit the hospital’s 3D Mammography Initiative.
The Foundation launched the 3DMammography Initiative in October 2018 to purchase a digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) imaging system that uses a low-dose x-ray system and computer reconstructions to create 3D images of breasts. It has been proven that 3D mammography can detect 20-65 percent more invasive breast cancers compared to 2D alone.
According to Wende Cappetta, Vice President of SYVCH, “Early diagnosis of breast cancer is the key to positive patient outcomes. SYVCH Foundation is committed to funding this important equipment for our community. So far, outstanding support has helped the foundation raise a total of $370,000 toward the goal of $500,000. Thank you so much for supporting this important initiative.”
During 2018, the SYVCH Imaging Department performed 1,392 2D mammograms despite a strong demand for enhanced 3D images. It is estimated that once the new 3D mammography system is installed, the number of mammograms is expected to increase to more than 1,700 patients a year at the hospital, located at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang.
Think Pink Committee member Tresha Sell said the brunch event will feature delicious food, a special label Hitching Post Think Pink rosé wine, and fun bingo games for purchase with prizes. Guest speaker Dr. Gary Blum will give an Introduction to 3D Mammography, aka Breast Tomosynthesis.
The Pink Ribbon Committee volunteer members are Barbara Anderson, Becky Christenson, Lana Clark, Judith Dale, Kate Firestone, Pam Gnekow, Doris Holzheu, Linda Johansen, Puck Erickson Lohnas, June Martin, Tresha Sell and Gerry Shepherd.
Tickets for the “Think Pink” Brunch event are $75 per person and available with advance reservations only by calling June Martin at 805-691-9509 or by emailing j2martin@sbch.org. Tickets will not be available at the door.
Sponsors of the “Think Pink” Brunch include Gerry Shepherd, Montecito Bank & Trust, Hitching Post Wines, Ken & JoAnn Verkler, Linda Johansen, Mullen & Henzell LLP, Jim Vreeland Ford, Tresha Sell and Rio Vista Chevrolet, Allen Anderson and Jane Shade, Judith Dale, C&D CPAs, D.L. Electric, Fess Parker Wine Country Inn and Sol Wave Water.
The Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to develop, manage and channel the community’s financial support on behalf of Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, thereby serving not only to protect, but also enhance the hospital as a valuable community asset. For more information, call 805-688-6431 or visit www.cottagehealth.org/syvch.