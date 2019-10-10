This October, Orcutt Community Theater invites you to visit a different kind of haunted house, with their production of “The Haunting of Hill House.”
In this ghost story, Dr. Montague is trying to prove the existence of the supernatural by studying the infamously haunted Hill House. He's rented the isolated mansion for the summer (apparently having ample funding) and invited three guests to aid his investigation.
Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel was adapted for the stage by F. Andrew Leslie in 1964. The authors wisely don't explain away all the house's mystery. It's never certain how much of the “haunting” is in the characters' minds.
The acclaimed Robert Wise directed the 1963 film version, simply titled “The Haunting.” A widely panned, CGI-heavy remake was released in 1999. Most recently, the novel was loosely adapted into a Netflix series.
As usual, the selling point for OCT's production is intimacy. The story centers around the interactions of the small cast. This is psychological horror – it's more about the investigators than it is about the ghosts they're investigating.
Eleanor (Angela Herrick) enters the mansion's parlor, escorted by comically severe caretaker Mrs. Dudley (Nakia Jones). Dudley mentions that she always leaves the house before dark.
“No one lives any closer than town,” she cautions. “So no one will hear you if you scream.”
To Eleanor's relief, she's soon joined by the quirky Theodora (Jordan Mills), who claims to have extra sensory perception. Dr. Montague (Bob Larsen) arrives shortly with Luke (David Bathe), nephew of the house's owner.
The house's ominous atmosphere is conveyed mostly through the actors' foreboding reactions. The set consists mainly of furniture and doors – including an extra-mysterious “locked” door that looks like it came from a castle.
This production is set in the present, as reflected in the costumes (uncredited). Thus, some of the dialog comes across as dated or stilted. Some subtext is also lost in the translation.
The sheltered Eleanor's old-fashioned appearance and demeanor suits the material. Her qualification for studying the supernatural is that she may have survived a poltergeist attack as a child. Jones gives a playful performance as Theodora, Eleanor's free-spirited confidant and foil.
Luke isn't given much development. He's going to inherit the house someday and that's basically it. It's claimed he takes everything as a joke, but that seems more like Theodora's territory.
Larsen is given long monologues about the history of the house, which he delivers in a rather quiet, slow manner. This part of the play can feel talky and uneventful by modern horror standards.
This does lull the audience into a false sense of security, setting them up for when the scares finally start. Doors are pounded upon, and eerie laughter echoes down the halls.
Eleanor's sensitivity to the haunting is the most clearly realized part of the production. Herrick gradually transforms from shy protagonist to the main source of spookiness.
In Act Two, the zany, comical Mrs. Montague (Dixie Arthur) joins the project. Her husband takes a more scientific approach, while she's more of a mystic. She believes ghosts are lonely, and get offended when people don't believe in them.
Larsen's character comes alive when he gets annoyed with his wife. However, their performances almost seem to come from two different plays, so it's difficult to buy them as a married couple.
It's even harder to get a read on her friend Arthur (Wiley Charles, Jr.). He's your average gun-toting, pipe-chomping school headmaster who likes to tag along on supernatural vacations. He's also comic relief, but his humor might have played better in the original setting.
“Haunting” is the directorial debut of past Orcutt Community Theater cast member Brian Kasicki. While the production is uneven, the central story of Eleanor's descent is appropriately haunting.