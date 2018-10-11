Orcutt Poker Championship
Brought to you by Five-Five Productions and the Kiwanis Club of Orcutt, on Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. this Texas Hold’em tournament will bring together the best players on the Coast to raise operating funds for the programs OASIS provides to the community. The Office of 4th District County Supervisor, Peter Adam, is this year’s “Tournament Sponsor.” There are a limited number of tournament seats available, and the buy-in, $55, is a reference to Orcutt’s zip code 93455. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/2wwss2S (case sensitive) or contact Alicia at (805) 937-9750 ex. 5 email alicia@oasisorcutt.org.