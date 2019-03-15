The public is invited to attend an equine event, "The Movement," at Flag Is Up Farms in Solvang, April 29-30.
Founded in 2018 on Monty Roberts’ belief that non-violent forms of communication are essential to building trust and achieving outstanding results, The Movement is committed to helping people discover the unique power of horses so they may lead and live better lives.
In 2018, 200 participants from around the world attended the symposium that included speakers and live horse demonstrations. This year, the journey continues with world renowned experts across psychology, science, social work and horse training.
Mindfulness and the unique power of horses will be explored during two days of keynote presentations from a cross section of speakers, live demonstrations with horses and meaningful discussions about the importance of clinical science trials, training methods, and non-violent communication.
2019 presenters include:
- Monty Roberts, horse trainer, Join-Up concept founder
- William Miller Ph.D., Emeritus Distinguished Professor of Psychology and Psychiatry, The University of New Mexico
- Kris Robins, CSW and Member, Motivational Interviewing Network of Trainers, Veterans Program Developer
- Dr. Veronica Fowler, Senior Post Doctoral Scientist, Equine Behavior
- Dave Mochel, Mindfulness Coach, TED Talk contributor
- Christy Counts, President The Right Horse Initiative
- Dr. Robert Miller, DVM Founder of Foal Imprint Training
- James Oliver, award winning photographer, veteran, addiction group counselor
Whether a horse expert or horse lover, this event is for everyone.
Tickets can be purchased at www.THEMOVEMENT2019.com.
For more information, contact Flag Is Up Farms at (805) 688-6288 or email admin@montyroberts.com, or visit www.THEMOVEMENT2019.com