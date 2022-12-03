The importance of Santa Maria’s Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial | Chamber Column

In 2001, Doris Walker, the mother of James Walker who was killed in Vietnam, visited the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce carrying the memory of her son deep in her heart. She met with Bob Hatch, who was the President and CEO at the time. What she said made such an impact that it brought about the creation of a community landmark that continues to gain relevance each and every year.
“I am afraid that after I die, there will be no one who will remember my son and that he died for our country,” she said. As a matter of fact, she was convinced that James had already been forgotten.
That conversation brought about an instant clarity of purpose, and after being assured that the Chamber of Commerce would never allow her son to be forgotten, the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial was conceived.
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce made the huge commitment to recognize the Santa Maria Valley veterans who died in service to their country, from World War I to the present. But just who were they, what are their names, and when did they die?
The Santa Maria Valley took this responsibility to heart to do the necessary research and provide the resources and funding to accurately identify and honor them.
The City of Santa Maria partnered with the Chamber of Commerce to provide the grounds in front of the Abel Maldonado Youth Center for this purpose and committed its resources through the Recreation and Parks Department to maintain it. Then, on Dec. 7, 2001, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the City of Santa Maria, dedicated the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial.
This mission required substantial research and appropriate additions to the monument area that have taken place over time, as the monument grounds have grown each year.
Now, 21 years later, the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial honors 113 veterans who have died during conflicts with numerous plaques. In addition, all military veterans have been honored in numerous ways through plaques and enhancements to the monument area.
This year, major improvements to the Freedom Monument have taken place. On Dec. 7, the annual ceremony will include the unveiling of a Space Force monolith that joins the five others representing each of the branches of service. A plaque recognizing Space Launch Delta 30 at Vandenberg Space Force Base will also be dedicated.
As an important part of the program, 8th grade students from St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church will read the 113 names listed on the Freedom Monument Grounds. The winner of an essay contest at St. Mary’s School will read their essay about the importance to the community of remembering and honoring its fallen veterans.
Local leaders and representatives will speak about our fallen veterans, the anniversary of Pearl Harbor, and the current mission at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
We urge veterans, businesspeople, city and county staff, students, parents, and all the community at large, old and young, to attend and come early. Take some time before and after the ceremony to connect with others and walk through the monument grounds.
The Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. The Freedom Monument is located at 600 S. McClelland in front of the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center. Please come early.
Photos: 20th Annual Freedom Monument Ceremony in Santa Maria
120721-smt-news-freedom-monument-20-003.jpg
Updated
120721-smt-news-freedom-monument-20-001
Updated
120721-smt-news-freedom-monument-20-002
Updated
120721-smt-news-freedom-monument-20-004.jpg
Updated
120721-smt-news-freedom-monument-20-005.jpg
Updated
120721-smt-news-freedom-monument-20-006.jpg
Updated
120721-smt-news-freedom-monument-20-007
Updated
120721-smt-news-freedom-monument-20-008
Updated
120721-smt-news-freedom-monument-20-009
Updated
120721-smt-news-freedom-monument-20-010
Updated
120721-smt-news-freedom-monument-20-011
Updated
120721-smt-news-freedom-monument-20-012
Updated
Bob Hatch and Dave Cross are the co-founders of the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial.