Chamber Commentary

The importance of Santa Maria’s Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial | Chamber Column

On Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m., a special ceremony will be held to commemorate the 21-year anniversary of the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial and to honor all veterans. 

 Contributed, Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce

In 2001, Doris Walker, the mother of James Walker who was killed in Vietnam, visited the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce carrying the memory of her son deep in her heart. She met with Bob Hatch, who was the President and CEO at the time. What she said made such an impact that it brought about the creation of a community landmark that continues to gain relevance each and every year.

“I am afraid that after I die, there will be no one who will remember my son and that he died for our country,” she said. As a matter of fact, she was convinced that James had already been forgotten.

That conversation brought about an instant clarity of purpose, and after being assured that the Chamber of Commerce would never allow her son to be forgotten, the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial was conceived.

The public is invited to attend a special ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. to commemorate the 21-year anniversary of the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial and to honor veterans.
The 21-year anniversary of the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial in Santa Maria will be commemorated on Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. with a special ceremony. The public is invited to attend.

Bob Hatch and Dave Cross are the co-founders of the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial.

