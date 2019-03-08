Local residents and visitors from near and far are invited to experience a Taste of Solvang, featuring locally grown foods, wines, beers and diverse cuisine. The 27th annual weekend food and wine fest, slated for Friday, March 15, through Sunday, March 17, will feature two new special events.
For the first time, on Friday from 9 to 11 p.m., event attendees can enjoy Taste of Solvang's Sip & Savor After-Party at Hotel Corque, offering unlimited signature Danish desserts, chocolates, sweets and wines with music from Sean Wiggins' band. Must be 21. Space is limited. Advance $25 a la carte tickets can be purchased in advance at www.solvangusa.com/taste-of-solvang or at the door if available.
Buttonwood Farm Winery & Root 246's Thinking Outside the Box dinner will be Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. Here, attendees will join Root 246 chef de cuisine Crystal “Pink” DeLongpre and Buttonwood Farm Winery winemaker Karen Steinwachs for "an edgy, untraditional outside the box five-course dining experience."
Menu highlights include uni risotto paired with a hopped sauvignon blanc; heritage pork belly accompanied by a naturally fermented sparkling wine; and a squab breast with a carbonic maceration of cabernet franc. Tickets are $95 per person which includes tax; gratuity is additional. Must be 21. Space is limited. Reservations are required online at www.solvangusa.com/taste-of-solvang.
The annual signature Taste of Solvang Weekend Passport is available for $115 per person. It includes tickets to Sip + Savor Opening Night with VIP access, Saturday’s Tasting Trail and the two-day Saturday and Sunday Wine & Beer Walk, as well as a souvenir wine glass, collectible item, map and tote bag.
Individual event tickets are also available a la carte. All events are rain or shine and tickets are nonrefundable. Advance purchases of passports or a la carte tickets are highly recommended online at www.solvangusa.com/taste-of-solvang.
The 2019 Taste of Solvang is presented by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau and produced by Cultivate Events with sponsorship support from Chumash Casino Resort, Visit Santa Ynez Valley and City of Solvang.