There are a bunch of great 'e-friendly' and online optimized services that the local library, and countywide library system have to offer. Have you been able to access them?
Maybe you are having some general trouble using your phone, or accessing all of the features of your tablet or laptop?
Make an appointment to speak with a tech-specialist at the Santa Maria Public Library for Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get it all figured out.
Featuring one-on-one walkthroughs of several personal apps, email servers and functionality, the session will also include information on a few best practices for web users to ensure personal privacy.
Participants in the sessions can meet with Library staff for a 25-minute session to learn more about accessing Library resources on a personal smart device. Staff will also help attendees access and download e-books and audiobooks using apps available for free with a library card.
Attendees can receive guidance on technology topics like installing apps, creating email accounts, and best practices to ensure online privacy. The program will not include assistance with hardware repairs, virus removal, financial transactions, or applications that require users to input sensitive information.
Sessions are available by appointment only by calling 805-925-0994 ext. 8562. Registrants are encouraged to bring their own devices to learn how to enjoy Library resources at home.
Questions may be directed to the library’s Information Desk, 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.