There are a bunch of great 'e-friendly' and online optimized services that the local library, and countywide library system  have to offer. Have you been able to access them?

Maybe you are having some general trouble using your phone, or accessing all of the features of your tablet or laptop? 

Make an appointment to speak with a tech-specialist at the Santa Maria Public Library for Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get it all figured out.

